In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Ross Stores topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Ross Stores has lost about 18.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 6.6%. Zoom Video Communications is lower by about 42.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Idexx Laboratories, trading down 3.6%, and Costco Wholesale, trading up 1.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, ROST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.