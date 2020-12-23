Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, PAYX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Paychex topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.6%. Year to date, Paychex registers a 16.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 5.8%. Zoom Video Communications is showing a gain of 466.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 5.6%, and JD.com, trading up 2.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.