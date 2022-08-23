In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.6%. Year to date, Palo Alto Networks registers a 0.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications (ZM), trading down 11.6%. Zoom Video Communications is lower by about 53.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), trading down 2.2%, and Zscaler (ZS), trading up 3.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, PANW

