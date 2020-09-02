Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, NVDA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of NVIDIA topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.5%. Year to date, NVIDIA registers a 143.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 7.6%. Zoom Video Communications Inc is showing a gain of 521.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla, trading down 5.3%, and Cerner trading up 3.4% on the day.

