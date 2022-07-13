In early trading on Wednesday, shares of NetEase, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.3%. Year to date, NetEase, has lost about 13.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 5.3%. Zoom Video Communications is lower by about 44.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Illumina, trading down 4.9%, and JD.com, trading up 2.0% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, NTES

