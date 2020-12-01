Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, MRNA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 12.6%. Year to date, Moderna Inc registers a 779.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 11.3%. Zoom Video Communications is showing a gain of 523.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DocuSign, trading down 5.2%, and Micron Technology, trading up 4.7% on the day.

