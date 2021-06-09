Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, FOXA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Fox topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Fox registers a 30.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 2.4%. Zoom Video Communications is lower by about 1.2% looking at the year to date performance.

One other component making moves today is Peloton Interactive, trading down 1.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.