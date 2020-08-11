Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, EXPE

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Expedia Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.5%. Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 17.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 5.9%. Zoom Video Communications is showing a gain of 245.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 5.0%, and Booking Holdings, trading up 3.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.