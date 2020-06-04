Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, EBAY

In early trading on Thursday, shares of eBay topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.9%. Year to date, eBay registers a 36.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 2.4%. Zoom Video Communications is showing a gain of 221.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 2.3%, and United Airlines Holdings, trading up 4.1% on the day.

