Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, CTAS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Cintas topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.8%. Year to date, Cintas registers a 29.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 5.1%. Zoom Video Communications Inc is showing a gain of 423.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 4.6%, and Booking Holdings, trading up 2.7% on the day.

