Nasdaq 100 Movers: ZM, ALGN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Align Technology topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.2%. Year to date, Align Technology has lost about 1.0% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Zoom Video Communications, trading down 4.7%. Zoom Video Communications is showing a gain of 264.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Adobe, trading down 4.1%, and Fiserv, trading up 1.2% on the day.

