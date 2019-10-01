Markets
XLNX

Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, ULTA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 7.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xilinx (XLNX), trading down 2.7%. Xilinx is showing a gain of 9.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase (NTES), trading down 2.6%, and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), trading up 3.1% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, ULTA
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, ULTA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XLNX ULTA

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular