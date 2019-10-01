Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, ULTA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 7.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xilinx (XLNX), trading down 2.7%. Xilinx is showing a gain of 9.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase (NTES), trading down 2.6%, and NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), trading up 3.1% on the day.

