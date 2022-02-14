In early trading on Monday, shares of Splunk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.5%. Year to date, Splunk registers a 5.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xilinx, trading down 10.0%. Xilinx is lower by about 8.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Moderna, trading down 9.9%, and Lucid Group, trading up 6.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, SPLK

