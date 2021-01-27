Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, SIRI

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Sirius XM Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.6%. Year to date, Sirius XM Holdings registers a 14.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xilinx, trading down 6.1%. Xilinx, is lower by about 4.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 5.7%, and Fox, trading up 6.5% on the day.

