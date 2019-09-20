Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, ORLY

In early trading on Friday, shares of O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, O'Reilly Automotive registers a 16.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xilinx (XLNX), trading down 6.0%. Xilinx is showing a gain of 14.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix (NFLX), trading down 3.8%, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN), trading up 2.5% on the day.

