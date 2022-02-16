In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Kraft Heinz topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 5.1%. Year to date, Kraft Heinz registers a 1.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xilinx, trading down 10.0%. Xilinx, is lower by about 8.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Zoom Video Communications, trading down 4.1%, and Airbnb, trading up 2.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, KHC

