Nasdaq 100 Movers: XLNX, CSX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of CSX topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.7%. Year to date, CSX registers a 7.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xilinx, trading down 9.4%. Xilinx is lower by about 8.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 8.0%, and Apple, trading up 1.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

