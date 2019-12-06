Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, ULTA

In early trading on Friday, shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 7.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xcel Energy (XEL), trading down 0.8%. Xcel Energy is showing a gain of 25.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase (NTES), trading down 0.5%, and Western Digital Corp (WDC), trading up 4.5% on the day.

