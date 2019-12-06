Markets
XEL

Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, ULTA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Friday, shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.9%. Year to date, Ulta Beauty registers a 7.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xcel Energy (XEL), trading down 0.8%. Xcel Energy is showing a gain of 25.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NetEase (NTES), trading down 0.5%, and Western Digital Corp (WDC), trading up 4.5% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, ULTA
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, ULTA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XEL ULTA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular