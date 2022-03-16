In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Pinduoduo topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 37.4%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 35.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xcel Energy, trading down 1.5%. Xcel Energy is showing a gain of 2.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are American Electric Power, trading down 1.2%, and JD.com, trading up 26.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, PDD

