Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, KLAC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of KLAC topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.3%. Year to date, KLAC registers a 21.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xcel Energy, trading down 1.8%. Xcel Energy is lower by about 4.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are DexCom, trading down 1.4%, and Applied Materials, trading up 7.6% on the day.

