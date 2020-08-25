Markets
XEL

Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, AMGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 2.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xcel Energy, trading down 1.4%. Xcel Energy is showing a gain of 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.2%, and Micron Technology, trading up 3.4% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, AMGN
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, AMGN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

XEL AMGN AAPL MU

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular