Nasdaq 100 Movers: XEL, AMGN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Amgen topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.8%. Year to date, Amgen registers a 2.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Xcel Energy, trading down 1.4%. Xcel Energy is showing a gain of 9.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Apple, trading down 1.2%, and Micron Technology, trading up 3.4% on the day.

