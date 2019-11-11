Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, WBA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 7.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Wynn Resorts, trading down 3.3%. Wynn Resorts is showing a gain of 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Qualcomm, trading down 3.1%, and Tesla, trading up 2.7% on the day.

