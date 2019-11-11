Markets
WYNN

Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, WBA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Monday, shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Walgreens Boots Alliance has lost about 7.7% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Wynn Resorts, trading down 3.3%. Wynn Resorts is showing a gain of 23.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Qualcomm, trading down 3.1%, and Tesla, trading up 2.7% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, WBA
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, WBA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WYNN WBA QCOM TSLA

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular