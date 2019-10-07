Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, NVDA

In early trading on Monday, shares of NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.9%. Year to date, NVIDIA Corp registers a 40.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Wynn Resorts (WYNN), trading down 3.3%. Wynn Resorts is showing a gain of 6.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Dollar Tree (DLTR), trading down 2.8%, and NetApp (NTAP), trading up 1.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.