Nasdaq 100 Movers: WLTW, CTSH

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.4%. Year to date, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. registers a 13.6% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW), trading down 4.7%. Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co is showing a gain of 3.8% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Tesla (TSLA), trading down 4.1%, and eBay (EBAY), trading up 4.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.