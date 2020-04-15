Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, TSLA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.8%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 76.1% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Western Digital, trading down 5.8%. Western Digital is lower by about 33.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NXP Semiconductors, trading down 5.6%, and Netflix trading up 1.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.