Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, SWKS

In early trading on Monday, shares of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions registers a 56.4% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Western Digital Corp (WDC), trading down 2.6%. Western Digital Corp is showing a gain of 29.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ulta Beauty (ULTA), trading down 2.5%, and Kraft Heinz (KHC), trading up 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.