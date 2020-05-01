Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, SGEN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Seattle Genetics topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.6%. Year to date, Seattle Genetics registers a 29.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Western Digital, trading down 14.1%. Western Digital is lower by about 37.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 8.4%, and Willis Towers Watson Public, trading up 3.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.