Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, NTES

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of NetEase, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, NetEase registers a 8.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Western Digital, trading down 6.9%. Western Digital is lower by about 26.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 6.2%, and Gilead Sciences, trading up 2.5% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.