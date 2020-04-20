Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, NFLX

In early trading on Monday, shares of Netflix topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Netflix registers a 34.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Western Digital, trading down 5.6%. Western Digital is lower by about 37.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are United Airlines Holdings, trading down 5.4%, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, trading up 1.9% on the day.

