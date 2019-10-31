Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, KHC

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Kraft Heinz (KHC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, Kraft Heinz has lost about 26.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Western Digital Corp (WDC), trading down 13.0%. Western Digital Corp is showing a gain of 46.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLA Corp (KLAC), trading down 5.7%, and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX), trading up 6.0% on the day.

