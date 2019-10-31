Markets
WDC

Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, KHC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Kraft Heinz (KHC) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.9%. Year to date, Kraft Heinz has lost about 26.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Western Digital Corp (WDC), trading down 13.0%. Western Digital Corp is showing a gain of 46.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are KLA Corp (KLAC), trading down 5.7%, and Idexx Laboratories (IDXX), trading up 6.0% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, KHC
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, KHC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDC KHC

Other Topics

Stocks

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular