Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDC, FISV

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Fiserv topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Fiserv has lost about 11.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Western Digital, trading down 16.7%. Western Digital Corp is lower by about 41.7% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Micron Technology, trading down 3.5%, and Activision Blizzard, trading up 2.4% on the day.

