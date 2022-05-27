In early trading on Friday, shares of Zscaler topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.5%. Year to date, Zscaler has lost about 51.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Workday, trading down 6.2%. Workday is lower by about 42.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Kraft Heinz, trading down 1.0%, and Autodesk, trading up 7.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, ZS

