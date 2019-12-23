Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, TSLA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.2%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 25.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Workday, trading down 1.3%. Workday is showing a gain of 3.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Netflix, trading down 0.9%, and JD.com, trading up 3.1% on the day.

