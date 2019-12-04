Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, EXPE

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Expedia Group (EXPE) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.8%. Year to date, Expedia Group has lost about 4.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Workday (WDAY), trading down 5.1%. Workday Inc is showing a gain of 3.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Biogen (BIIB), trading down 1.9%, and Microchip Technology (MCHP), trading up 4.7% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.