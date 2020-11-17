Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, TSLA

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.6%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 434.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 8.6%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 31.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 5.1%, and Costco Wholesale, trading up 2.1% on the day.

