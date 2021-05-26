Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, SPLK

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Splunk topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.5%. Year to date, Splunk has lost about 28.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 4.9%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is showing a gain of 29.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Pinduoduo, trading down 3.6%, and Comcast, trading up 2.3% on the day.

