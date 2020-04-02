Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, SBUX

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Starbucks topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Starbucks has lost about 25.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 6.9%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 32.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Splunk, trading down 3.9%, and Fox, trading up 3.4% on the day.

