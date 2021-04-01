Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, PDD

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Pinduoduo (PDD) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.6%. Year to date, Pinduoduo has lost about 18.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 1.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is showing a gain of 35.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), trading down 1.0%, and Micron Technology (MU), trading up 6.0% on the day.

