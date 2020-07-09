Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, NTES

In early trading on Thursday, shares of NetEase, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 10.5%. Year to date, NetEase registers a 63.9% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading down 7.8%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 33.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Ulta Beauty, trading down 2.5%, and JD.com, trading up 3.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

