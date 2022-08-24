In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Intuit (INTU) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Intuit has lost about 25.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 1.6%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 29.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), trading down 1.5%, and Illumina (ILMN), trading up 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, INTU

