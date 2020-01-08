Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, IDXX

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Idexx Laboratories registers a 4.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 6.7%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading down 1.2%, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), trading up 2.1% on the day.

