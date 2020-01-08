Markets
WBA

Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, IDXX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%. Year to date, Idexx Laboratories registers a 4.0% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), trading down 6.7%. Walgreens Boots Alliance is lower by about 6.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), trading down 1.2%, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), trading up 2.1% on the day.

Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, IDXX
VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: WBA, IDXX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WBA IDXX

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular