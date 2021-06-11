Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRTX, PTON

In early trading on Friday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.4%. Year to date, Peloton Interactive has lost about 28.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 8.4%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is lower by about 16.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 4.5%, and Zoom Video Communications, trading up 2.3% on the day.

