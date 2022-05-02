In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.9%. Year to date, Moderna Inc has lost about 42.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 5.0%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is showing a gain of 18.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Fiserv, trading down 1.9%, and Align Technology, trading up 5.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRTX, MRNA

