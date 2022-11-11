In early trading on Friday, shares of JD.com, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 7.7%. Year to date, JD.com, has lost about 29.2% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Vertex Pharmaceuticals, trading down 4.7%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, is showing a gain of 35.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Cisco Systems, trading down 3.2%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 5.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRTX, JD

