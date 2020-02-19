Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRSK, TSLA

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Tesla topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.4%. Year to date, Tesla registers a 118.3% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Verisk Analytics, trading down 1.4%. Verisk Analytics is showing a gain of 13.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Exelon, trading down 0.9%, and Analog Devices, trading up 5.4% on the day.

