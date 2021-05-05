Nasdaq 100 Movers: VRSK, MTCH

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Match Group topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.9%. Year to date, Match Group Inc has lost about 3.6% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Verisk Analytics, trading down 5.2%. Verisk Analytics is lower by about 13.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Peloton Interactive, trading down 4.7%, and Activision Blizzard, trading up 4.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.