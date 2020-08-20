Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, ZM

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.0%. Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 318.2% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 3.4%. Ulta Beauty Inc is lower by about 18.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Lam Research, trading down 3.2%, and Synopsys, trading up 3.0% on the day.

