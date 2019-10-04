Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, SWKS

In early trading on Friday, shares of Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.7%. Year to date, Skyworks Solutions registers a 19.5% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty (ULTA), trading down 1.7%. Ulta Beauty is showing a gain of 3.4% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN), trading down 1.1%, and Broadcom (AVGO), trading up 2.0% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.