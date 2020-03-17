Markets
Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, REGN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 9.7%. Year to date, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals registers a 28.8% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 10.7%. Ulta Beauty is lower by about 43.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are MercadoLibre, trading down 8.8%, and Xcel Energy, trading up 6.0% on the day.

