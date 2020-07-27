Nasdaq 100 Movers: ULTA, MRNA

In early trading on Monday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 6.0%. Year to date, Moderna registers a 296.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Ulta Beauty, trading down 3.3%. Ulta Beauty is lower by about 22.2% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Expedia Group, trading down 2.6%, and Xilinx, trading up 4.2% on the day.

